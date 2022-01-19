Advertisement

Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide

Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified a body found in a drainage ditch off the Interstate 35 service road in Gainesville last month and say her death was the result of a homicide.

Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said Wednesday the unidentified person found December 30 was Maggie Leane Fleming, 23, of Fort Worth.

Phillips said the medical examiner ruled her death the result of a homicide and that Fleming has been reported missing in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Police Department is conducting the homicide investigation.

