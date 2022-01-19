Advertisement

Bronx-raised Cardi B offers to pay fire victim burial costs

Cardi B attends the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday,...
Cardi B attends the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in a fire that ripped through a New York City high-rise.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the Grammy-winning rapper had offered the financial relief for victims of the fire in the Bronx, where she grew up.

Many of the victims had ties to Gambia, and families of several of the victims planned to bury them in their West African homeland. Cardi B has committed to paying the repatriation expenses for the victims who will be buried in Gambia, the mayor’s office said.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi B in a statement. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

The fire, which was New York City’s deadliest in three decades, was sparked by a faulty space heater, according to authorities.

_The headline on this story has been corrected to show that Cardi B was raised, not born, in the Bronx

