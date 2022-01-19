Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman; remains found in vehicle

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Adventures With Purpose, a team of expert divers, on Wednesday located three vehicles in the Brazos River near Brazos East Park, including the car that belonged to Stephanie Torres, 42, a local woman last seen on December 21, 2017 after leaving her home in the 700 block of Rusk Street.

Divers confirmed to KWTX that remains were found inside the vehicle. Police said work is underway to confirm if the remains are, indeed, those of Torres.

Members of Torres’ family shed tears after investigators pulled the car out of the river. The missing woman’s daughter also confirmed to KWTX the vehicle pulled out of the river belonged to Torres.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as soon as KWTX obtains new information.

Missing Waco woman Stephanie Torres (KWTX Archives)

