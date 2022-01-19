Advertisement

Grocery store employee accused of throwing feces at coworker

A Meijer grocery store is shown in this file photo. An employee at Meijer grocery store in...
A Meijer grocery store is shown in this file photo. An employee at Meijer grocery store in Michigan was fired after being accused of throwing a jar of human waste at a coworker.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly, Markie Heideman and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – An employee at Meijer grocery store in Michigan was fired after being accused of throwing a jar of human waste at a coworker.

According to WILX, police responded to reports Thursday of an assault on an employee at the store.

WILX reports an employee claimed a coworker yelled at him, grabbed him by the shirt and splashed a jar of human feces and potentially urine onto him.

The employee allegedly was fired immediately and had already left the store when police arrived.

The investigation has been turned over to the Mount Pleasant City Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
A suspect who eluded authorities and attempted to carjack at driver at gunpoint was shot...
Driver shoots fugitive who tried to carjack him at Killeen intersection
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Killeen ISD is hoping molding online lesson plans to fits certain students needs may mitigate...
Killeen ISD employee on leave after arrest for alleged criminal act

Latest News

FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in...
Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute
Everything weird can get weirder: Daniel Radcliffe is set to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in a...
Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic