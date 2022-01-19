Investigators find three vehicles in Brazos River during search for missing Waco woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Adventures With Purpose, a team of expert divers, on Wednesday located three vehicles in the Brazos River while looking for new evidence in the case of Stephanie Torres, 42, a local woman last seen on December 21, 2017 leaving her home in the 700 block of Rusk Street.

Detective Ruston Thompson told KWTX investigators have not yet recovered any bodies and it remains unclear whether there are any bodies in the vehicles.

Earlier Wednesday, another media outlet in Waco incorrectly reported a body had been found in the river.

Thompson said the vehicle connected to Torres’ case is a KIA Rio, but could not yet confirm whether that make and model vehicle was found in the river.

This is a developing story. No further details are available.

Missing Waco woman Stephanie Torres (KWTX Archives)

