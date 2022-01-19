Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends Batman-themed alert

The Missouri State Highway Patrol alert sent cellphones blaring statewide: Authorities in...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol alert sent cellphones blaring statewide: Authorities in Gotham City, Missouri, were searching for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT.(WPIX-TV via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol alert sent cellphones blaring statewide: Authorities in Gotham City, Missouri, were searching for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT.

But there is no Gotham City, Missouri, and the car referenced was the one used by the Joker in the 1989 “Batman” movie. Soon after the Tuesday evening alert, the patrol sent another saying to disregard it.

In a brief news release, the patrol said a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently transmitted statewide. The system is meant to let the public know when a police officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

“During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public,” the news release stated. A message left with patrol on Wednesday seeking additional information wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
A suspect who eluded authorities and attempted to carjack at driver at gunpoint was shot...
Driver shoots fugitive who tried to carjack him at Killeen intersection
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
Killeen ISD is hoping molding online lesson plans to fits certain students needs may mitigate...
Killeen ISD employee on leave after arrest for alleged criminal act

Latest News

Police vehicles stand in front of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in...
White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
3 cops face complex federal trial in George Floyd’s death
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
US begins offering free COVID test kits, but doubts persist
André Leon Talley, a former editor at large for Vogue magazine, speaks to a reporter at the...
Pioneering fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73