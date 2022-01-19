Advertisement

Musicmakers with Gordon Collier -- arlo

By Gordon Collier
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gordon Collier chats with Waco native singer-songwriter Aaron Long, who goes by arlo.

His songwriting is getting national attention. He recently won the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, among other things.

You’ll have a chance to see arlo perform live at the House of Blues in Dalls this Friday in the Foundation Room. The show begins at 7 p.m. You can find more information here.

