Temperatures tumbling later today!

Temperatures were able to climb back into the 70s Tuesday and for many spots, we’ll be right back in the 70s today. Don’t get used to it, though, because a strong front swings through Central Texas later today and will push temperatures significantly lower and below average through the weekend! We’re kicking off the day with partly cloudy skies, breezy south winds, temperatures in the 50s, and potentially with some patchy fog developing mainly east of I-35. As today’s strong front sinks through the area, we’re expecting temperatures to warm into the low-to-mid 70s through the early afternoon before temperatures about face. In Bosque, Hill, and Navarro County, highs will stop in the upper 60s since the front moves through earlier, but for parts of Bell, Milam, and Lampasas County, temperatures could potentially climb close to 80° just before the front moves in. Gusty north winds behind the front should drop temperatures into the 50s and 60s by the evening commute and by morning, we’ll be kicking off the day in the 20s and low 30s.

A small storm system swings in behind today’s front and could kick up some wintry weather for parts of Texas Thursday. Winter storm watches are in effect from Williamson and Burnet County south almost to Brownsville since tomorrow’s disturbance will kick up a mixture of rain, sleet, and snow. For Central Texas, wintry weather is possible but we may escape precipitation entirely by just a few dozen miles. If tomorrow’s storm system takes the path we think it’ll take, a mix of rain, snow, and sleet should remain out of our area to the south. It’s possible that from late Thursday morning through around midnight Friday, some scattered rain, a light wintry mix, or maybe some sleet could fall in parts of Central Texas. The best chance for a rain/snow/sleet mix will be near and south of Highway 190 & I-14. For Mills, Coryell, Falls, McLennan, and southern Limestone County, dry air may prevent the rain/snow mixture from reaching the ground but that could cause isolated sleet to fall instead. While daytime temperatures tomorrow should warm above freezing by midday and we’re not expecting any daytime travel issues, any left over moisture on the roads IF precipitation falls could create some isolated patchy ice, mainly on bridges and overpasses, Thursday night. Precipitation chances remain capped at 10% for right now.

While only parts of our area could see a wintry mix tomorrow, everyone will experience the cold. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s should only warm into the upper 30s and low 40s by the end of the afternoon thanks to mostly cloudy and overcast skies hanging around. Unfortunately, we’re not expecting tomorrow’s strong north winds to let up much either. North winds will gust to near 30 MPH throughout the entire day meaning morning wind chills starting out in the teens may only rebound back into the low 30s by the end of the afternoon. Clearing skies Thursday night allows temperatures to dip into the low 20s both Friday and Saturday morning, but highs should warm back into the mid-40s Friday and into the low 50s Saturday. We’ll continue to slowly claw our temperatures back up early next week, but another storm system, which could bring some rain late Monday and Tuesday, will drop temperatures again back below average by the middle of next week.

