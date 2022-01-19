Thursday turns out to be a rather blustery day

Behind today’s front, winds will be blustery coming in around 20-30mph and helping to quickly drop temperatures. By dinner-time we should be in the 50s, then down into the 40s in time for the 10pm news...and the temperature drop doesn’t stop there. We get well below freezing after midnight. Thursday morning, temperatures are down into the 20s. Factor in that steady & strong north wind and we have our “feels like” temperatures down into the teens to wake up to tomorrow! Here’s what we have to watch... we know we have the cold, arctic blast and another system approaching from the west. This second system will bring in a little moisture and just to happens to line up with the cold to where we might see a slight chance for some wintry precipitation for the first half of tomorrow.

For Central Texas, wintry weather is possible but the highest probability of seeing any sleet, freezing rain, or even snow looks to be in the Hill County and down towards Austin. The wintry mix or chilly showers could push eastward to the Interstate 35 corridor and beyond through late morning and afternoon before pulling away by Thursday evening, but most, if not all, of the activity looks to stay south of Waco, Temple, & Killeen. Thankfully, this will not be a repeat of last February – not even close. Impacts would stay to a minimum but there could be a light glaze of ice on grassy areas and a couple of patchy, slick spots on overpasses are not totally ruled out.

While daytime temperatures tomorrow should warm a little above freezing by midday the wind chill factor will make it feel like we are in the teens and 20s all day long tomorrow. BRRRR! Unlike most cold snaps so far this winter, this one will stick around for a few days. A hard freeze expected areawide tonight, Thursday night, and Friday night and likely again on Saturday night with temperatures down into in 20s tonight - Friday night. Saturday we will be in the lower 30s.

We’ll continue to slowly claw our temperatures back up early next week, but another storm system, which could bring some rain late Monday and Tuesday, will drop temperatures again back below average by the middle of next week.

