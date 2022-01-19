Advertisement

Two people detained after security threats at North Texas schools

Credit: Chopper 11/CBSDFW
Credit: Chopper 11/CBSDFW(Chopper 11/CBSDFW)
By DFWCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were detained after five Denton schools were placed on increased security alert after unsubstantiated threats, police and school officials said Wednesday.

Police and Denton ISD didn’t say what the threats were, but did say they believed they were a hoax.

There was a large police presence at the schools involved while officers investigated.

Denton High School and Ryan High School were “placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

Video from Chopper 11 showed at least a dozen police cars at Denton High School, more than five at Denton Ryan, and four at Denton Guyer.

In addition, Guyer, Calhoun Middle and Newton Rayzor Elementary schools were placed on a soft lock out, Denton ISD spokesperson Julia Zwahr said.

“We do not believe there is any threat to our students or staff at this time,” Zwahr said. “At this time, all students and staff are safe in class.”

Just a few hours after the lockdown were announced the district said it was given the all the all clear for three of the campuses, but not at Denton High and Ryan High.  That was later amended to include those two schools.

One of the people detained was from Denton High School.  The other was from Ryan.  Police are not saying if they were students.

