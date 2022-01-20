10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: January 22nd & 23rd

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Come enjoy a rockin’ evening at the Palace Theatre in Marlin with a Texas Size Tribute to Elvis. This Saturday night, doors open at 6 p.m. and three of the best Elvis tribute artists will put on a great show! It’s BYOB and you can get tickets online or at the door.

If you really want to feel the cold that coming this weekend... head to the City of Copperas Cove’s Polar Bear 5K and Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday. Starting and finishing at the City Park Pool, the race begins at 8 a.m. And anyone 10 and older who wants to just do the plunge can for free. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the plunge begins at 10 a.m.

Learn how to bring more creativity into your life at the Ocean Doodles to Calm the Mind event at Pura Vida Paddle in Waco this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tap into your “flow state” using simple line patterns to create mindful doodles. You will learn over 8 patterns and how to combine them into cool ocean art. The final project will be a modern watercolor sea turtle! No previous drawing or watercolor experience needed.

Through its engaging and thought-provoking programs, branded by The New York Times as “genuinely exciting” and “imaginative,” the Aizuri Quartet has garnered critical acclaiming for bringing a “technical bravado and emotional power” to bold new commissions and masterpieces of the past. They perform at the Cultural Activies Center in Temple this Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are just $25 and can be purchased here.

Baylor women’s basketball hosts Iowa State in Big 12 play, Sunday, at the Ferrell Center in Waco. Cheer the lady bears on this weekend! The game starts at 2 p.m.

Embark on a memorable journey to the finest wineries in central Texas! The 4th Annual Stagecoach Wine Trail is happening this weekend and next. Purchase your tickets and have ten days to visit the wineries and enjoy your tastings. Along the way, you’ll drive routes that were operated by western stagecoaches for over sixty years. As a holder of a Texas Stagecoach Wine Trail ticket, you will have the opportunity to taste complimentary wines at each winery on the Texas Stagecoach Wine Trail.

Mark & Lainie Morris’ home was destroyed by fire on Nov. 28. Mark was badly cut and burned but is recovering. All of the contents were also lost. The Community Center In Kosse will host a benefit BBQ with music by Central Texas favorite Gordon Collier on Saturday. BBQ lunch will start at 11 a.m. and continue all day. Brisket, sausage, beans and potato salad and all the fixings will be served with fun and raffles. $15 a plate gets you a great meal and an evening of music and dancing. If you get your food earlier and want to come back for the evening show with Gordon Collier, just bring your ticket stub. All proceeds will go to support the Mark & Lainie Morris Fire Recovery Fund. Call 832-773-8361 for more information!

Belton Arts and Crafts Show Marketplace will be held this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. It will feature a wide selection of home and garden decor, jewelry, floral designs, woodcrafts, candles, art, fashionable accessories, boutique clothing, unique gifts, gourmet food, and more. Admission $6 and free for kids 12 and under. Hours: Sat 10am-5pm; Sun 11am-4pm

Planning your perfect day can be exciting, but often it may seem a bit overwhelming. At With This Ring Bridal Extravaganza you’ll find everything you need to plan your day, your way, all in one place, all in one day! Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. get the opportunity to talk one-on-one with leading wedding professionals, ask them questions, admire their work, and check-off items from that never-ending to-do list. Fabulous wedding displays bursting with inspiration await you.

The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Floating Mercado is a monthly market showcasing local businesses! The mercado features food, drinks, goods, and more and the first market of the year happens this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Waco. A featured event this month is Prosperity Tax Service will be there helping with tax preparation.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.