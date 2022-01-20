7-Year-Old Migrant Drowns Trying To Cross Rio Grande River Into Texas

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station say a 7-year-old child drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, Jan. 18.

Agents were informed by a Venezuelan woman that her child was swept away by the current. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station Boat Patrol Unit were deployed to the area where the incident happened, in an attempt to find the girl. Border Patrol also contacted law enforcement counterparts in Mexico.

Not long after, the body of a child matching the mother’s description was found along the riverbank on the Mexico side of the Rio Grande, by Mexican authorities. The mother was notified and confirmed it was her daughter, also a Venezuelan national.

The mother was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and processed as per CBP guidelines.

