Bundle up!

For the third time this month, a strong cold front has swung through Central Texas and brought us a taste of what it feels like to live in Canada and the Arctic. Warmth isn’t in the lexicon today thanks to strong north winds pulling down cold air and cloudy skies keeping the sun away. Morning temperatures starting out in the 20s and 30s will only warm into the mid-to-upper 30s thanks to those winds and the persistent clouds. If you’re lucky, you may see some sunshine and temperatures could briefly reach around 40° or 41°. Unfortunately, 40s will be few and far between. North winds will gust between 20 and 35 MPH throughout the entire day, especially early in the morning. You know what that means... Wind chills today, which are starting out in the teens, should only climb as high as about 31° late this afternoon. Yes, there is a small chance of wintry precipitation in Central Texas late this morning and this afternoon, but the best wintry weather chances are out of our area. For cities and towns near and south of Highway 190 and I-14, isolated light sleet could fall and, if we get enough moisture in the atmosphere, there’s a chance for a light mix of rain and snow. Precipitation chances are near 10% and even if wintry precipitation falls, it shouldn’t stick and roads should be okay.

Today’s cloudy skies will eventually give way to clearer skies overnight which will help temperatures to tank. Where skies stay clear throughout the night, overnight lows should dip into the upper teens. With even just a few hours of partly cloudy skies, which are possible in parts of Coryell, McLennan, and Falls County, morning lows could be a bit “warmer” in the low-to-mid 20s. Full sunshine is around all day long tomorrow though and highs will warm into the mid-to-upper 40s. Despite relatively weak winds, wind chills Friday morning in the single digits and teens should easily climb into the mid-40s late Friday afternoon. Warmer weather arrives this weekend as highs Saturday reach the low 50s and then climb into the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday, but morning temperatures should remain near and below freezing all weekend long. Another disturbance should swing through Texas Monday and that’ll likely bring us a 50% chance of scattered light rain! Clouds and the rain should drop temperatures into the mid-50s for highs, but another cold front arriving Tuesday should drop temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s by the middle of next week.

