Coldest night of this arctic snap is tonight

Big weather changes rolled in last night and have taken over most of the Lone Star state today. This cold weather will stick around for several more days, so keep that thick coat handy. In fact, we will see some of the coldest temperatures with this wave of arctic air settling in tonight. We will drop down into the teens and low 20s.. and that doesn’t even factor in a wind yet. Throw in a fairly strong north wind, around 10-15mph, and it will feel like temperatures are in the single digits in some spots! BRRRR

One of the reasons it’s getting even colder is the fact that our clouds are starting to diminish. As those clouds clear, heat is released and we see our temperatures drop. Friday starts off cold and it pretty much stays that way all day. Highs reach the upper 40s and that’s about it. Plus wind chills stick around and make it feel like the upper 30s/low 40s in the “hottest” part of the day. Tomorrow’s improvement comes in the form of some sunshine and slight warm up. We will take it though because the sunshine and better weather moves in for the weekend. The weekend serves up cold nights and chilly days, but plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Mornings start in the 20s and low 30s and afternoons reach the low 50s Saturday, & around 60 for Sunday.

It’s the season for cold fronts and we already have our next one on deck. It looks to make an impact on Central Texas by Monday and finally bringing a decent chance for some scattered rain. It stops the warming trend that takes us into Sunday, but with the chance of rain that we desperately need back in the forecast, highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for mid-week don’t seem as bad.

