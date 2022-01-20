Advertisement

East Texas woman allegedly leads law enforcement on chase in stolen pickup

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 23-year-old woman allegedly led Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a vehicle pursuit that ended with her crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing on foot Thursday morning.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the situation started when an SCSO deputy spotted a 1994 Dodge pickup that had been reported stolen in Smith County.

The deputy made a traffic stop on the truck, and the driver, a woman in her early 20s, pulled into the parking lot of the Southside Bank on State Highway 64. Christian said the woman took off and headed west on SH 64. The suspect, who was later identified as Jubei Willingham, of Ben Wheeler, went over Toll 49, turned right on County Road 413, and took a left on FM 724.

Christian said Willingham got above the speed limit during the chase and was swerving in and out of traffic. Eventually, she crashed through two barbed wire fences and wrecked the pickup. At that point, Willingham allegedly fled on foot, and an SCSO deputy arrested her after he chased her down.

Willingham, who was not hurt in the crash, was taken to the county jail. She was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
A number of Waco women are reporting serious hair loss as a side effect of COVID-19.
Central Texas women experiencing hair loss after COVID-19
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has fought vaccine mandates, tests positive for COVID-19
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

The court declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who...
Supreme Court won’t speed challenge to Texas abortion limits
Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station Boat Patrol Unit were deployed to the area...
7-Year-Old Migrant Drowns Trying To Cross Rio Grande River Into Texas
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
The Killeen Vehicle Registration Office will be closed due to positive COVID-19 cases from...
Killeen Vehicle Registration Office closes due to positive COVID-19 cases