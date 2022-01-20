Ex-Temple High teacher sentenced following conviction for improper relationship with student in Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - A Brazos County jury on Wednesday sentenced Gregory Stanley, a former Temple High School teacher, to ten years in prison after he was convicted of improper relationship between educator and student in a case involving a student at College Station High School, Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons announced on Thursday.

On August 3, 2015, a student in Stanley’s theater arts class at College Station High called police to report he had been sexually assaulted by Stanley.

Stanley texted the student at 1 a.m. and invited him to his house to discuss the upcoming school year. Stanley served the student alcohol and began to give the student a massage. The teacher then took the student to a candle-lit bedroom and applied lotion to the student’s body during a massage. The student told police he repeatedly asked Stanley to stop.

Stanley touched the student’s genitals and the boy decided to run out of the home.

The following day, Stanley called the student to apologize and did not realize he was being recorded by a police detective. Stanley blamed his behavior on being intoxicated and tried to manipulate the victim into not reporting the incident.

That same day, Stanley was placed on leave by the College Station Independent School District and eventually resigned.

During the trial, jurors heard from a former student of Stanley at Magnolia High School who recounted a similar incident. The student said Stanley invited him to his home the night of May 24, 2015 and provided alcohol. The student said he passed out and woke up to Stanley performing oral sex on him.

Jurors also heard from a former student at Corsicana High School who said Stanley hugged him and kissed him while at a theater camp in Georgetown, Texas in July of 2015.

Stanley has previously taught theater at several schools, including Klein, Magnolia, and Temple high schools.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.