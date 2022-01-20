Advertisement

Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life

By Stephen Moody and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Alabama is being hailed a hero after protecting his 2-year-old sister, who darted into the street.

“My momma called me a hero because I saved my baby sister,” Kayden Reid told WALA.

Kayden was hit by a car Tuesday after getting his sister out of the way. He walked away with just a few scratches.

“Kayden stopped what he was doing and jumped in front and saved her from being hit in the process,” his aunt Kendra Nettles said.

Kayden’s aunt said the entire family is just happy that he’s OK and holds no ill will against the driver.

“It wasn’t her fault. We’re just thankful that she stopped when she did to make sure that everything is OK with him and us,” Nettles said.

Kayden was taken to the hospital to get some stitches but is OK otherwise.

When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more heroes. Mobile Fire/Rescue showed up to say hello and give him a tour of the fire truck.

It’s all smiles for Kayden and his family as they get over what could’ve been a tragic situation.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
A number of Waco women are reporting serious hair loss as a side effect of COVID-19.
Central Texas women experiencing hair loss after COVID-19
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has fought vaccine mandates, tests positive for COVID-19
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of a national lockdown to combat...
Austrian parliament approves vaccine mandate for adults
American Kurt Groszhans is seen in an undated profile photo from his Facebook page.
American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister
Health care workers assist COVID-19 patient during a transport from a overrun hospital in Ceska...
Czech singer who intentionally caught COVID-19 has died, son says
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used...
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky