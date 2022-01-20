Advertisement

Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault

Aaron Shipman, former pastor at Bible Baptist Church in Odessa, has been arrested by the Odessa Police Department for Sexual Assault.
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Aaron Shipman Mugshot(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Aaron Shipman, was arrested by the Odessa Police Department for Sexual Abuse. Ector County Jail Records show he was booked today. He is being held on a $60,000 surety bond.

Shipman was the head pastor at Bible Baptist Church in Odessa. The church sent CBS7 this statement:

“As a ministry, we are deeply saddened and hurt to hear of the allegations brought against Aaron Shipman. Due to the nature of the allegations, we have terminated the position of Mr. Shipman at Bible Baptist Church effective immediately. He is banned indefinitely from the property and campuses of our church. We are, and will continue to be in full cooperation with the authorities and any state officials. We are asking our staff and members not to discuss this matter further while it is pending before the courts.”

We are working to obtain an arrest affidavit, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
A number of Waco women are reporting serious hair loss as a side effect of COVID-19.
Central Texas women experiencing hair loss after COVID-19
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has fought vaccine mandates, tests positive for COVID-19
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

The court declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who...
Supreme Court won’t speed challenge to Texas abortion limits
Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station Boat Patrol Unit were deployed to the area...
7-Year-Old Migrant Drowns Trying To Cross Rio Grande River Into Texas
Source: Gray News Media
East Texas woman allegedly leads law enforcement on chase in stolen pickup
The Killeen Vehicle Registration Office will be closed due to positive COVID-19 cases from...
Killeen Vehicle Registration Office closes due to positive COVID-19 cases