Gracy’s mother concerned over delay in daughter’s case

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of a woman whose body was found dead near a city park in September of 2020 is continuing to demand justice for her daughter and her unborn baby.

Mayra Rivera, the mother of Gracy Espinoza says it has been four months since the Laredo Police Department held a press conference in the name of the man accused of her death.

Back in September of 2021 Laredo Police arrested Joel David Chavez III for her death, nearly a year after Gracy’s death; however, Rivera claims there has been a lack of progress on her daughter’s case.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says during the pre-trial hearing in the 111th District Court, they were given the next court dates for the case.

Alaniz says, “We have a pre-trial set for Feb. 23, 2022 which is the next court date. After that the jury selection date right now, is tentatively set for April the 4 of 2022. That is where we are at with this case.”

Gracy’s mother also says she has not been able to get her daughter’s death certificate, something the district attorney says he will help with.

He says the delay in the certificate comes from the back-log of cases due to the pandemic.

