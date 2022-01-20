Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Beef exports on upward trend

By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 20, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While many of us try to cut down on certain foods to start the year, the demand for beef doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.  And it’s not just Americans eating American beef these days.

“All of us consumers are driving prices up because we’re buying products. That’s a sign of a growing economy,” says David Anderson, an economist with Texas A&M Agrilife.

Anderson says inflation is partly to blame for higher beef prices, but high demand plays a part too, and not just in the U.S.

“Our exports have been good, for beef. Even in the face of these very high wholesale beef prices. we continue to export.”

In the past decade, our biggest buyers have been from Canada, Mexico, South Korea, and Japan.

“Those are our big four, but we’ve got to start talking in terms of our big five, with the fifth one being China,” Anderson says.

“Growth in exports to China over the last several months, they have been our third largest market behind Japan and South Korea.”

Anderson says with new policies in global trade, we can expect that growth to continue. “[In China] we can go back a few years ago and it was practically zero. Now we look at 50-60 million pounds a month there, so the growth has been phenomenal.”

This boom in demand may not come at the best time for those of us wanting a good steak for our Sunday lunch. But Anderson argues that growth can only end up being a good thing for both the rancher and consumer.

“Longer term, higher prices allow ranchers to expand their herd and increase beef production, and the whole cycle starts again.”

