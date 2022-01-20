Advertisement

Killeen ISD to remain open, quarantine period reduced to 5 days

Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their...
Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their employees and with fighting COVID.(Alex Gibbs)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District on Wednesday announced it will remain open while following new CDC guidelines.

KISD Superintendent John Craft stated in a video to parents that the school district is working effortlessly “to remain open mainly due to the logistics of a school district their size.”

Classes may have to be combined, substitute teachers or administrators may have to fill in for teachers, and some classes may be held in an auditorium, cafeteria or school gym.

According to Craft, school districts no longer have the authority to switch to virtual classes as easily as in 2020 as a result of new TEA rules.

Transportation and school cafeterias have also been affected by the pandemic with transportation driver shortages due to COVID and the national food shortage impacting the district’s cafeteria services.

Craft said staff, students and teachers who test positive could return to school after “5 days have elapsed since the onset symptoms” or if they are fever-free and symptoms improved.

Those who return must wear a mask for five days.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
A suspect who eluded authorities and attempted to carjack at driver at gunpoint was shot...
Driver shoots fugitive who tried to carjack him at Killeen intersection
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
Killeen ISD is hoping molding online lesson plans to fits certain students needs may mitigate...
Killeen ISD employee on leave after arrest for alleged criminal act

Latest News

Car pulled out of river in Waco
Car pulled out of Brazos River that of missing Waco woman, family says
New appointments have been made for Killeen's Committee for Crime Solutions.
New group looking to engage youth with hope of reducing violence plaguing Killeen
Jaime Blanek defies the odds by snowboarding in Park City, Utah for the rest of the winter...
Jamie Blanek has eyes set on 2026 Paralympics
boxing in killeen
Killeen gets ball rolling on crime committee