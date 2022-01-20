Killeen ISD to remain open, quarantine period reduced to 5 days

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District on Wednesday announced it will remain open while following new CDC guidelines.

KISD Superintendent John Craft stated in a video to parents that the school district is working effortlessly “to remain open mainly due to the logistics of a school district their size.”

Classes may have to be combined, substitute teachers or administrators may have to fill in for teachers, and some classes may be held in an auditorium, cafeteria or school gym.

According to Craft, school districts no longer have the authority to switch to virtual classes as easily as in 2020 as a result of new TEA rules.

Transportation and school cafeterias have also been affected by the pandemic with transportation driver shortages due to COVID and the national food shortage impacting the district’s cafeteria services.

Craft said staff, students and teachers who test positive could return to school after “5 days have elapsed since the onset symptoms” or if they are fever-free and symptoms improved.

Those who return must wear a mask for five days.

