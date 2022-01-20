Killeen Vehicle Registration Office closes due to positive COVID-19 cases

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Vehicle Registration Office will close due to multiple COVID-19 cases from staff members.

Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke made the decision to close the Killeen office after he learned of the positive tests Thursday morning. All the employees with positive tests have been instructed to stay home and recuperate.

“Given the stress that this recent surge has put on our offices,” Luedeke said, “I want to encourage our customers to utilize our mail-in and online resources when possible.”

All appointments for the Killeen office have been cancelled until Jan. 24.

The offices in Belton, Fort Hood, and Temple remain open.

Appointments can still be made for either the Belton or Temple offices by visiting the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector website.

