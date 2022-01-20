Advertisement

New group looking to engage youth with hope of reducing violence plaguing Killeen

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Violent crime is on the minds of many Killeen residents, especially after two recent violent incidents on a busy stretch of a Central Texas highway.

Now, members of the Committee For Crime Solutions, a new group, are looking beyond policing to solve the problem.

“Policing, we know, is not the answer to reducing crime,” said Ken Wilkerson, city council member at-large.

The most up-to-date information from Killeen police reveals that in 2021 there were 73 aggravated assaults, seven sexual assaults and 18 homicides.

Wilkerson said part of the solution could be engaging with community and youth groups a lot more.

“It’s approaching crime from a community standpoint as opposed to trying to police it away,” said Wilkerson.

One idea floating around by one committee member is boxing.

“I’ve seen this work in Austin, so why not do this here,” said Anca Neagu.

As a boxer, Neagu brought the idea to the city council on a few occasions. Her thought is to start partnerships with area boxing clubs.

She has one population in mind.

“Especially young adults,” Neagu said. “To focus energy, especially negative aggression, in a positive way that’s not destructive.”

Wilkerson also added other partnerships will be on the academic side with researchers at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

“We’re doing a deep dive into why this happens,” Wilkerson said. “Because if we don’t understand why it happens, we may just be throwing darts in the dark as far as trying to fix it.”

And there are high hopes for an initiative like this.

“The alternative is to do nothing,” Neagu said. “That’s not a good alternative.”

