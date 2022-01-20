Missing Waco elderly man last seen leaving residence
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for an elderly man last seen on foot.
Adalberto O’Campo Sanchez, 75, was last seen Jan. 11 near N. 18th street and Maple Ave leaving his residence leaving his vehicle and phone behind.
If anyone has any information call non-emergency number 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.
