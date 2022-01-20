Advertisement

Missing Waco elderly man last seen leaving residence

Adalberto O’Campo Sanchez Credit: Waco Police Department
Adalberto O’Campo Sanchez Credit: Waco Police Department(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for an elderly man last seen on foot.

Adalberto O’Campo Sanchez, 75, was last seen Jan. 11 near N. 18th street and Maple Ave leaving his residence leaving his vehicle and phone behind.

***MISSING PERSON*** Hi Waco! We’re looking for the public’s help in finding 75-year-old Adalberto O’Campo Sanchez. ...

Posted by Waco Police Department on Thursday, January 20, 2022

If anyone has any information call non-emergency number 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
A number of Waco women are reporting serious hair loss as a side effect of COVID-19.
Central Texas women experiencing hair loss after COVID-19
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has fought vaccine mandates, tests positive for COVID-19
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

The court declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who...
Supreme Court won’t speed challenge to Texas abortion limits
Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station Boat Patrol Unit were deployed to the area...
7-Year-Old Migrant Drowns Trying To Cross Rio Grande River Into Texas
Aaron Shipman Mugshot
Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault
Source: Gray News Media
East Texas woman allegedly leads law enforcement on chase in stolen pickup
The Killeen Vehicle Registration Office will be closed due to positive COVID-19 cases from...
Killeen Vehicle Registration Office closes due to positive COVID-19 cases