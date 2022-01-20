Missing Waco elderly man last seen leaving residence

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for an elderly man last seen on foot.

Adalberto O’Campo Sanchez, 75, was last seen Jan. 11 near N. 18th street and Maple Ave leaving his residence leaving his vehicle and phone behind.

***MISSING PERSON*** Hi Waco! We’re looking for the public’s help in finding 75-year-old Adalberto O’Campo Sanchez. ... Posted by Waco Police Department on Thursday, January 20, 2022

If anyone has any information call non-emergency number 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

