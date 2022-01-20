Queen Egbo, NaLyssa Smith lead No. 15 Bears in win over Oklahoma State

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith led the Bears to win in their Big 12 home opener.

Queen surpassed the 1,000-career point mark on Wednesday night. The senior finished with 19 points.

NaLyssa Smith logged her 13th double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds. It gives her 41 double-doubles for her career, which ranks No. 5 all-time in program history.

Baylor won 67-49.

