Queen Egbo, NaLyssa Smith lead No. 15 Bears in win over Oklahoma State
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith led the Bears to win in their Big 12 home opener.
Queen surpassed the 1,000-career point mark on Wednesday night. The senior finished with 19 points.
NaLyssa Smith logged her 13th double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds. It gives her 41 double-doubles for her career, which ranks No. 5 all-time in program history.
Baylor won 67-49.
