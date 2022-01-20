Advertisement

Red Cross helping Harker Heights family after fire ravages home

Crews are on scene of a fire in Huntington.
Crews are on scene of a fire in Huntington.(AP images)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 20, 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights fire fighters extinguished a house fire in 15 minutes Wednesday afternoon.

The department was dispatched at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18 to the 700 block of Beaver Trail where the fire had vented through the roof of a single-story home.

One Engine company, One Quint company, two ALS Medic units and a Battalion Chief from Killeen Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in accordance with an automatic aid agreement.

All occupants were out of the residence. Fire damage was contained to the attic and exterior chimney encloser.

A family of four were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The home did have working smoke detectors which assisted in alerting the occupants.

Fire Investigators were able to complete a thorough investigation and ruled the fire accidental.

