Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.20.22

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

The Coach Hurt’s Crossroads General Store & Grille at 1476 Ross Road in Ross, Texas received an 80 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department worker, raw bacon was stored above the potatoes in the walk-in cooler and an employee was handling taco shells with their bare hands and no gloves.

There were missing sanitizer strips, no hot water in the men’s or women’s sinks, a missing thermostat, and a case of onions on the kitchen floor.

_____________

The Baylor Club at McLane Stadium in Waco received an 83 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department, the employees needed hair restraints and beard restraints, some vents needed to be cleaned, and grease splatter needed to be removed from the vent hoods because it could drip into the food.

The boxes of frozen food weren’t stored properly, and containers of sugar, flour, rice, and salt needed labels.

This restaurant needed a follow up inspection.

___________

Laredo Tacos in the 7-11 on Highway 317 in Belton received an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department worker, there was build-up on some kitchen equipment and the prep station console needed to be cleaned.

Holes in the kitchen walls needed to be patched up.

There were some missing ceiling tiles.

____________

The winner of this week’s Clean Plate Award is Las Pilas Taco mobile food truck at 4307 Creekside Drive in Killeen.

During Taco Tuesdays or Friday specials, you can get carne asada, pollo (chicken), suadero (beef), or shrimp any way you like it.

You can also grab a chorrizo breakfast taco.

