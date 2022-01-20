Advertisement

Tenn. lawmaker introduces “Kyle’s Law” to reimburse those charged in self-defense

Tennessee Rep. Bruce Griffey filed a bill aimed at protecting those cleared in self-defense cases Tuesday, naming it after Kyle Rittenhouse.
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Rep. Bruce Griffey filed a bill aimed at protecting those cleared in self-defense cases Tuesday, naming it after Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse made headlines during his trial last year after he crossed state lines and shot three people, killing two, during a night of protests in Kenosha in 2020 over the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer.

Griffey’s bill seeks to reimburse those found to be acting in self-defense in cases of murder. Rittenhouse himself was acquitted of all charges in November.

“As introduced, requires a court to order the state to reimburse a criminal defendant for all reasonable costs incurred in defense if the defendant was charged with a criminal homicide offense and found not guilty due to the justification of self-defense,” the bill reads. If passed, it would require the state to reimburse trial costs and loss of wages to those found not guilty.

Griffey took to Facebook to speak on the bill, saying he is aiming to protect self-defense laws here in Tennessee. Griffey is also presenting Rittenhouse with a Proclamation, calling him a hero.

Tenn. lawmaker introduces “Kyle’s Law” to reimburse those charged in self-defense
Tenn. lawmaker introduces “Kyle’s Law” to reimburse those charged in self-defense(Rep. Bruce Griffey)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
A number of Waco women are reporting serious hair loss as a side effect of COVID-19.
Central Texas women experiencing hair loss after COVID-19
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has fought vaccine mandates, tests positive for COVID-19
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

The study by Everytown for Gun Safety determined that California had the strongest gun laws in...
Study: States with weaker gun laws have higher rates of firearm homicides, suicides
American Kurt Groszhans is seen in an undated profile photo from his Facebook page.
American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister
Traveon Michael Allen Griffin (credit: Dallas Police Department)
Missing Dallas boy is only wearing socks and shorts, police say
Crews are on scene of a fire in Huntington.
Red Cross helping Harker Heights family after fire ravages home
President Joe Biden listens to a question during a news conference in the East Room of the...
Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark: AP-NORC poll