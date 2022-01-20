NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Rep. Bruce Griffey filed a bill aimed at protecting those cleared in self-defense cases Tuesday, naming it after Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse made headlines during his trial last year after he crossed state lines and shot three people, killing two, during a night of protests in Kenosha in 2020 over the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer.

Griffey’s bill seeks to reimburse those found to be acting in self-defense in cases of murder. Rittenhouse himself was acquitted of all charges in November.

“As introduced, requires a court to order the state to reimburse a criminal defendant for all reasonable costs incurred in defense if the defendant was charged with a criminal homicide offense and found not guilty due to the justification of self-defense,” the bill reads. If passed, it would require the state to reimburse trial costs and loss of wages to those found not guilty.

Griffey took to Facebook to speak on the bill, saying he is aiming to protect self-defense laws here in Tennessee. Griffey is also presenting Rittenhouse with a Proclamation, calling him a hero.

Tenn. lawmaker introduces “Kyle’s Law” to reimburse those charged in self-defense (Rep. Bruce Griffey)

