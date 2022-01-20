Texas Radio Personality Charged With Producing Child Pornography

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas-Fort Worth radio DJ has been charged with producing sexually explicit images of a prepubescent child, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas office announced Thursday, Jan. 20.

Clois Glenn Raborn, 49, who is known as Clo and made occasional appearances on 97.1′s “The Russ Martin Show,” was charged Wednesday via criminal complaint with production of child pornography.

He made his initial appearance before a judge on Thursday afternoon.

A detention hearing has been set for next Wednesday morning.

The investigation began in March 2021, when Raborn’s roommate discovered lewd images of minor children on Raborn’s laptop, the U.S. Attorney’s news release stated.

According to the complaint, law enforcement conducted a forensic analysis of the laptop and found images of an adult male, believed to be Raborn, allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with young child.

The child’s mother confirmed her daughter’s identity based on images of her face and other items.

She also told law enforcement she recognized Raborn’s hand in some of the images.

She estimated that the child was between 4 to 6 years old when the images were taken.

If convicted, Raborn faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Secret Service’s Dallas Field Office and the Euless Police Department conducted the investigation.

