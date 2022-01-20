Missing Dallas boy is only wearing socks and shorts, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Traveon Michael Allen Griffin, 11.

Griffen was last seen on January 20, at about midnight in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive. He may be confused and in need of assistance, police said.

He is 4′11″, weighs 72 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white socks and black shorts without a shirt.

This is being upgraded to critical due to the victim’s clothing attire and current below-freezing temperatures.

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please refer to case number 011748-2021.

