Advertisement

With winter weather approaching, pipeline company threatens to cut off gas supply to Texas’ biggest power generator

Luminant staff and media walk past a combustion turbine rotor at Vistra Corp.’s Midlothian...
Luminant staff and media walk past a combustion turbine rotor at Vistra Corp.’s Midlothian power plant. The company has asked the state's Railroad Commission to stop a major pipeline company from cutting off fuel to five Vistra power plants over a financial dispute. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune(Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune)
By MITCHELL FERMAN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - With freezing weather sweeping into Texas late this week, subsidiaries for a major pipeline company are threatening to cut off natural gas to the state’s largest power generator — which could impact the electricity supply for hundreds of thousands of customers — over a financial dispute stemming from last February’s deadly winter storm.

Vistra Corp. subsidiary Luminant on Wednesday asked the Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, to prevent Energy Transfer LP from cutting off fuel to five Vistra power plants, which produce enough electricity to power 400,000 Texas homes, businesses and critical infrastructure such as hospitals and schools.

The companies under Energy Transfer, the pipeline company, have told Vistra that gas will stop flowing to five Vistra power plants on Monday unless Vistra pays Energy Transfer $21.6 million, according to the filing.

The “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited by this Commission,” Vistra said in the complaint to the Railroad Commission.

Vistra called the move by Energy Transfer, run by billionaire Kelcy Warren, “a form of commercial extortion.”

During last year’s winter storm — which caused the near-total collapse of the state’s power grid, left millions without power for days and caused hundreds of deaths — Vistra spent approximately $1.5 billion for natural gas, “twice its planned natural gas cost to fuel its entire Texas fleet for a full year,” the filing said. Vistra paid Energy Transfer more than $600 million during the storm, “which is more than 96% of all amounts invoiced by [Energy Transfer].”

The cost for natural gas soared during the storm, when a combination of freezing temperatures across the state and skyrocketing demand shut down natural gas facilities and power plants, which rely on each other to keep electricity flowing.

While many companies lost money during the storm, Energy Transfer made $2.4 billion. Energy Transfer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
A number of Waco women are reporting serious hair loss as a side effect of COVID-19.
Central Texas women experiencing hair loss after COVID-19
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has fought vaccine mandates, tests positive for COVID-19
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - People protest outside the offices of the New Mexico Public Education Department's...
New approach to teaching race in school divides New Mexico
Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates
Woman accused of selling fraudulent E-tags
Car pulled out of river in Waco
Car pulled out of Brazos River that of missing Waco woman, family says
Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their...
Killeen ISD to remain open, quarantine period reduced to 5 days