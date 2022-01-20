Advertisement

Woman accused of selling fraudulent E-tags

Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates
Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple month investigation into the illegal sale of temporary license plates lands one woman behind bars.

Laredo Police arrested 38-year-old Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates in the case.

The Laredo Police Department received information that Turrubiates was selling fraudulent paper e-tags out of her home.

Investigators executed a search warrant where they seized several e-tags which where illegally reproduced, sold and issued to unsuspected buyers operating protect and serve two vehicles driven in the Laredo.

She was charged with Unauthorized Reproduction of Temporary Tags.

Police say it’s important for drivers to know that only a car dealership, car lot or tax assessor’s office can issue a temporary e-tag or permit.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
A number of Waco women are reporting serious hair loss as a side effect of COVID-19.
Central Texas women experiencing hair loss after COVID-19
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has fought vaccine mandates, tests positive for COVID-19
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

Luminant staff and media walk past a combustion turbine rotor at Vistra Corp.’s Midlothian...
With winter weather approaching, pipeline company threatens to cut off gas supply to Texas’ biggest power generator
FILE - People protest outside the offices of the New Mexico Public Education Department's...
New approach to teaching race in school divides New Mexico
Car pulled out of river in Waco
Car pulled out of Brazos River that of missing Waco woman, family says
Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their...
Killeen ISD to remain open, quarantine period reduced to 5 days