Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28
Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo, a teenager abducted in Buda, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the suspect as 28-year-old Hector Avila.

The girl was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

