Baylor head football coach reads book of importance to local elementary

By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda read with South Bosque elementary students on Thursday.

He chose to read the Berenstain Bears Old Hat, New Hat which he referenced after the win over Texas in the postgame press conference.

Coach Aranda told the kids about why the book is important to him and his football program, and inspired the students to read more often.

