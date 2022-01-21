Baylor head football coach reads book of importance to local elementary

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda read with South Bosque elementary students on Thursday.

He chose to read the Berenstain Bears Old Hat, New Hat which he referenced after the win over Texas in the postgame press conference.

Coach Aranda told the kids about why the book is important to him and his football program, and inspired the students to read more often.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.