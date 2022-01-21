Bitter cold this morning but we’ll be “warming” up soon!

Thursday’s cold, cloudy, and blustery conditions are almost gone. We’re still going to hang on to below freezing temperatures through mid-morning, but we’re expecting temperatures to warm back into the 40s late today! Morning temperatures in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens will steadily warm thanks to an abundance of sunshine. Midday temperatures near about 40° should peak in the mid-to-upper 40s late this afternoon. Today’s sunshine will be well welcomed, but since we’re still going to see below normal high temperatures, temperatures will dip quickly tonight into the 30s by 7 PM and then below freezing before midnight. Overnight lows should settle in the low-to-mid 20s Saturday morning. Sunshine all day Saturday will get those highs back into the low-to-mid 50s. We will dip slightly below freezing into the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday morning with highs reaching the low-to-mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Skies on Sunday should be partly cloudy since moisture will be moving back in ahead of a decent little storm system swinging through Monday. Monday’s storm system arrives in the morning and may take most of the day to swing through. We’re expecting widely scattered to numerous light-to-moderate rain showers. Sure, there could be a rumble of thunder, but thunderstorms aren’t expected. Off-and-on rain with accompanying cloud cover should keep temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s in the morning and then only reaching the low-to-mid 50s during the afternoon. This isn’t a drought busting rainfall, but we could see anywhere from a quarter-inch to upwards of an inch west-to-east across the area! After Monday’s storm system rolls through, we’re not expecting to see rainfall again until maybe late next weekend but another cold front will dip temperatures into the 50s for much of the remainder of next week with morning temperatures close to or even slightly below freezing.

