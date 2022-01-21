Douse Elementary employee arrested after Killeen ISD received complaint

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Douse Elementary School employee placed on leave after Killeen ISD received a complaint in November 2021 has surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued in connection to the complaint, the school district announced on Friday.

In November, Killeen ISD received a complaint regarding the employee and its police and director of school safety “conducted a full investigation,” the school district said.

The nature of the complaint was not revealed by the district. The individual was placed on leave and “has not returned to our campus since ,” KISD said.

Further, the school district acknowledged it has “worked to support the family and turned all information over to police to assist in their investigation.”

On Friday, January 21, 2022, the Killeen Police Department informed the school district that the employee had turned themselves in following a warrant for their arrest connected to the original complaint.

The district said the case remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department and “further personnel action may take place following the outcome of the legal proceedings.”

