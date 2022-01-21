Fire in Waco displaces two people

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are displaced after a fire Friday morning in Waco.

Waco Fire Department officials said they arrived to the home in 1000 block of Cindy Circle just before 7:45 on Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the roof. A second alarm was dispatched due to heavy fire.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the attic, and about 50 percent of the attic was affected. The fire was out by just after 8 a.m.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although fire officials said the residents reported a power surge shortly before the fire.

