Good News Friday: January 21, 2022

By Arlett Ramirez and Ashley Ruiz
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Good News Friday.

Copperas Cove ISD Transportation Director, Gary Elliott, has retired from the school district after 35 years.

Elliott started out sweeping buses when he was 15, then started driving a bus as a senior in high school, eventually working his way up in the department.

The China Spring High School Cheer Team and its coaches won fifth place at state.

The Harker Heights Police Department is saying thank you to the Navy Credit Union for donating gift baskets to it’s ‘Healthy Homes’ division on Wednesday.

They did it in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Bell County Jail is welcoming new jailers.

Six new employees were sworn in on Tuesday.

And Mount Calm third-grader, Brynn Coy, won first place at the Texas Circuit Finals Youth Rodeo in Peewee Goat tying.

