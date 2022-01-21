Hoffman to remain at Mart ISD after announcing retirement

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mart head football coach and athletic director Kevin Hoffman announced he would be retiring ten days ago. On Thursday, Hoffman confirmed his decision to remain with the school district.

Kevin Hoffman led the Panthers to three state championships in seven seasons as the head coach.

The Panthers fell short of winning state championships the last two seasons and Hoffman admits there is unfinished business at Mart.

