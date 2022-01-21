Scuff Marks Incident: Marlin coach acknowledges suspension, regrets ‘unauthorized commentary’

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Head Basketball Coach Jameus Hartsfield in a statement acknowledged a two-game suspension and regretted his “unauthorized commentary” after his basketball team was blamed for scuff marks left on the floor of a middle school dance floor following a photoshoot.

The coach remains adamant his team was not responsible for the marks on the floor. “I have not seen anything that suggests the basketball team is solely responsible for the assumed damages,” he said.

Hartfield, however, revealed he was suspended for games on January 14th and 18th. “I was issued a two-game suspension due to ‘potential noncompliance of a directive’ to pay for the (removal of the) scuff marks, assumed to be left on the dance classroom floor from a photoshoot by our Boys Basketball team, in which I declined,” the coach said in his statement.

Further, Hartfield revealed that when the proposal of fundraising to pay for removal of the scuff marks was brought up, his response was, “I will do neither.” The coach said his decision was in an “effort not to submit my players, their families, nor my household to fundraising and/or an illegitimate payroll deduction without proof or price.”

The coach said the high school’s football, volleyball and soccer teams also participated in photoshoots at the middle school dance classroom and several organizations preceded his team in the lineup for the photos on December 20, 2021.

“Thankfully, the scuff marks have been removed by our janitorial staff and any (if there are) other damages that were caused have yet to be revealed or price quoted,” Hartfield said.

Earlier this month, social media posts regarding the incident and the allegations exploded with more than 3,000 signatures asking for the suspension to be overturned. Some social media users even offered to clean the floor at the junior high school.

In a statement emailed to KWTX at the time of the viral post, Marlin ISD disputed the accuracy of the claims made in the post that accused some within the district and the community of trying to tarnish the image of the boys basketball team.

“The recent post shared on Facebook about the Marlin High School basketball team states inaccurate information in its totality and has been purposefully skewed to blatantly mislead the reader and community,” the district said at the time. “In the midst of the community’s response to the inaccurate Facebook post, Marlin ISD remains focused on bringing our students back safely and achieving academically, athletically, and in the arts.”

In his statement, Hartfield said he regretted his “sharing of sensitive information” as he “expressed discontent for the situation.” In hindsight, the coach said, he should have not spoken publicly before speaking with the superintendent of the Marlin Independent School District.

“Personnel matters are not personal matters. As such, I take full responsibility for exacerbating this situation with unauthorized commentary,” the coach said.

“It is my hope that we can redirect this energy in supporting our students and teachers in the work we have ahead of us, academically and athletically.”

