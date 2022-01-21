Temple Fire responds to house fire, family dog rescued

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 7000 block of Brandon Drive Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m.

When firefighters got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of a single-story home.

The fire was located on the covered back porch and was quickly brought under control by crews.

The rear exterior of the home suffered heavy fire damage, which extended into the living room and dining room areas of the home.

The family was at home at the time of the fire and got out before crews arrived.

A family dog was rescued.

No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire Department investigators determined that the fire started on the covered back porch, but an exact cause of the fire was not identified.

