Advertisement

Temple Fire responds to house fire, family dog rescued

Temple Fire Department responds to house fire on the 7000 block of Brandon Drive on Thursday...
Temple Fire Department responds to house fire on the 7000 block of Brandon Drive on Thursday afternoon.(Temple FD)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 7000 block of Brandon Drive Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m.

When firefighters got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of a single-story home.

The fire was located on the covered back porch and was quickly brought under control by crews.

The rear exterior of the home suffered heavy fire damage, which extended into the living room and dining room areas of the home.

The family was at home at the time of the fire and got out before crews arrived.

A family dog was rescued.

No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire Department investigators determined that the fire started on the covered back porch, but an exact cause of the fire was not identified.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say
Gregory Stanley was convicted of improper relationship between educator and student.
Ex-Temple High teacher sentenced for improper relationship with student in Brazos Valley
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has fought vaccine mandates, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager
Experts gather at Fort Hood to discuss prevention amid rise in suicides in U.S. Army
Experts gather at Fort Hood to discuss prevention amid rise in suicides in U.S. Army
Schools across the Lowcountry will hold classes virtually Friday because of the possibility of...
Killeen ISD parents concerned over rising cases with staff & students
Central Texas school districts in desperate need of substitute teachers
Central Texas school districts in desperate need of substitute teachers