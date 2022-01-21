Advertisement

Texas teen abducted in Austin area found, Amber Alert canceled

Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28
Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
(KWTX) - The statewide Amber Alert issued Thursday night for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo, a teenager abducted in Buda, Texas, was canceled Friday afternoon after the girl was found and her alleged abductor taken into custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the suspect as 28-year-old Hector Avila.

At the time the girl was reportedly abducted, she was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills.

No further information was provided.

