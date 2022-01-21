Woman dies after three-vehicle wreck in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A woman died as a result of injuries suffered during a wreck involving three vehicles Thursday.

The wreck happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Road and North Loop 121.

Police said it involved a red Nissan Altima, gray Ford Edge, and a black Nissan Sentra.

A woman had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and she was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

The woman died later that night, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.