Woman dies after three-vehicle wreck in Belton
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A woman died as a result of injuries suffered during a wreck involving three vehicles Thursday.
The wreck happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Road and North Loop 121.
Police said it involved a red Nissan Altima, gray Ford Edge, and a black Nissan Sentra.
A woman had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and she was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
The woman died later that night, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.