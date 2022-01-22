Central Texas actor featured high-profile TV commercials, upcoming Disney show

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas actor is turning heads as he appears in multiple high-profile, national TV commercials, including T-Mobile and Toyota, and says he has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

Jackson Kelly, 20, born and raised in the heart of Texas, moved to Los Angeles to pursue professional acting during his senior year of high school at Vanguard College Preparatory School in Waco as classes were being held virtually in 2020 because of COVID-19.

In summer of 2021, Jackson moved to New York City, and while he’s 1,700 miles from home, his family back in Central Texas is seeing quite a bit of him these days.

Jackson stars in a T-Mobile commercial in which he plays a son out on a lake fishing with his dad. He’s also the center of attention in a Toyota commercial in which he’s riding in the backseat with his girlfriend while her father drives.

“It’s interesting because I don’t have a TV in my apartment, so I don’t get to see them, but it’s fun when my parents see them and message me,” Jackson said. “I go to work and do the job and then I forgot I did it, and six months later someone will text me and say, ‘I just saw you.’”

Jackson Kelly (Courtesy Photos)

Jackson got the acting bug by accident as an 11-year-old boy when his babysitter, a Baylor student, needed to find a child for a role in a theatre program at the college.

“My babysitter said, ‘I’m babysitting this kid who could pass for a 9-year-old,’” Jackson recalled. “So, I got thrown into the play and I just had a blast getting to hang out with all those college kids and skip school. After that, that was it. I devoted everything to that.”

Jackson participated in Waco Children’s Theatre and Waco Civic Theatre as a youth. He also played roles in his high school theatre group, winning best actor at the state level for a one-act play.

“That was my world,” he said.

Jackson works odd jobs in New York City which allow him to be available at the drop of a hat for auditions.

He’s got a job as a backstage hand to an Off-Broadway magic show at the Players Theatre and he works on the production of workout videos.

Jackson Kelly (Courtesy Photo)

Those in the business are taking note of the rising star’s talent.

He’s represented by Duvall Mac Talent in Dallas and Talentworks in Los Angeles, where work for him has been steady.

He’s not only booking commercials, he’s also on a billboard for 7-11 advertising pizza, but didn’t know that until a friend sent him a picture.

“The first time I became aware of it was when someone sent it to me at the start of December,” he laughed.

Jackson has some other exciting projects in the pipeline.

He’ll appear in an upcoming Famous Footwear commercial.

He’s also got a few roles in television shows including one on Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion airing on Disney Plus and Disney Chanel and another appearance in The Thing About Pam, a limited series for NBC.

The actor says he’s living his dream on the big screen but he’s taking it one audition and booking at a time.

“The goal for me isn’t super spectacular,” Jackson said. “I just want to keep pursuing acting and take that as far as I can.”

Jackson Kelly is the son of Stewart and Tracy Kelly of Waco.

