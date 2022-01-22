Copperas Cove: Central Texans brave cold waters in annual polar bear plunge

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of brave souls jumped into a cold pool as part of the 22nd annual polar bear plunge in Copperas Cove Saturday.

Beforehand, more than 300 contestants took part in a 5k to start the day, with only a handful of that group willing to take the leap into the water afterwards.

Last year, organizer say they had to cancel the 5k and had low turnout at the plunge due to the pandemic, but say they’re proud to see so many return this year.

“It means a lot, especially for our community,” said Ashely Wilson, administrative assistant special events coordinator for the city.

“This is one of the great events we hold for the community that’s free, so it’s a great tradition that’s been going for 22 years that we’re proud to have.”

The plunge was complete with a belly flop and treading water contests.

Organizers add that while the pandemic still looms, they’re ready to keep the tradition going next year.

