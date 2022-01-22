Gradually Warming This Weekend Before Rain Chances Return!

Saturday starts cold in the 20s and ends chilly with highs topping in the low 50s. At least we have the sunshine! Cloud cover starts to creep it’s way back in and on Sunday those to the south and west will have a few more clouds around. They continue to build in overnight Sunday and into Monday ahead of a decent little storm system arriving by Monday.

Monday’s system will be in no hurry to clear the area. It’ll likely take most of the day Monday to make it’s way past Central Texas. We’re looking at a cloudy and damp Monday with those light-to-moderate rain showers moving through. Off-and-on rain with accompanying cloud cover should keep temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s in the morning and then only reaching the low-to-mid 50s during the afternoon. This isn’t a drought busting rainfall, but we could see anywhere from a quarter-inch to upwards of an inch in some spots.

After Monday’s storm system rolls through, we’re not expecting to see rainfall again until maybe late next weekend but another cold front will dip temperatures into the 50s for much of the remainder of next week with morning temperatures close to or even slightly below freezing.

