Hay being hauled in Central Texas erupts in flames

ELK, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with Elk and Mart fire departments on Friday responded to the 500 block of FM 939 after a truck hauling hay caught fire.

Firefighters said the trailer was hauling 20 round bales that caught fire shortly before noon.

Upon arriving on scene, firefighters found the hay bales to be fully-engulfed.

Fortunately, the driver was able to detach his truck from the trailer.

With the help of a tractor from a local ranch, the hay bales were removed from the trailer and pushed into a nearby ditch.

FM 939 was shut down to one lane in the area while firefighters remained at the scene to keep an eye on the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

