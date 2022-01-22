Killeen: Community rallies for first-time mother fighting for her life against COVID

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who gave birth to her first child is now fighting for her life against COVID-19, despite being vaccinated.

Family and friends gathered outside AdventHealth in Killeen to pray for her recovery Saturday afternoon.

Alexandra Chandler tested positive for COVID before an emergency C-section. After giving birth to her son, Beau and returning home, both were sent back to the hospital a few days later for shortness of breath, only for her to be intubated and experiencing a double Pneumothorax where both lungs collapse.

“I just want more time with her because I’ve never spent this amount of time without her being at home,” said James Chandler, her husband.

“We’re going up there and praying for her and I feel like that means something to her. You just have to have complete and utter faith and don’t look at all the negative cause there’s plenty of it. God has a plan. It may not be what we want it to be right now, but He has a plan for all of us.”

Thankfully, the baby is doing better, but Alexandra is still fighting for her life. Since then, family and friends have started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and shared her story on social media. To their surprise, it’s gone viral and friends like Brittany Rodriquez say they’ll take as much help as they can get.

“Alex and I have been to church together and I know that she would stand by faith through any of this,” she said.

“So, that’s what I’m doing my best to do, as disappointing as the prognosis is, I’m hoping for a miracle still and I won’t stop praying for one because I know it can happen.”

All praying and sharing one message with Alexandra, we believe in you.

“There’s not another person like my wife,” her husband said.

“I just want to tell her that I love her. I’ve always loved her, and I’ll see her when she gets home.”

Anyone who’d like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe can visit this link.

