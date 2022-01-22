Advertisement

No. 5 Baylor beats Oklahoma, stays perfect on the road

Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) goes to the basket past Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) in the...
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) goes to the basket past Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORMAN, Oklahoma (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team is on the road this weekend taking on Oklahoma.

The Bears beat the Sooners in Waco on January fourth and traveled to Norman Saturday hoping to complete the season sweep.

The Bears jumped out to a 10-0 start, but got cold later in the half and only led 25-21 at half time.

Baylor came out of the locker room on fire again, starting the second half on an 11-2 run.

The Bears led by double-digits until the last 10 minutes of the game, when OU cut the Baylor lead to eight points.

An Oklahoma three-pointer made it 45-40 with 7:30 left on the clock. Two free-throws later, the Bears were only up 3.

James Akinjo scored his first FG of the game in response, putting the Bears up 5 again, but injuring himself in the process. It appeared Akinjo reinjured his tailbone - and injury that has made him miss time each of the last two games.

Baylor was able to run away with it in Akinjo’s absence, beating Oklahoma 65-51.

The Bears are now 17-2 on the season and 4-2 in Big 12 play.

