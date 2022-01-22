Advertisement

NYPD: 1 officer killed, 1 wounded in Harlem shooting

The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the...
The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the job.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An officer has been killed and another gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official.

A suspect was also wounded in the shooting, says the official, who is not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the job.

An officer was wounded in the leg Tuesday night in the Bronx during a struggle with a teenager who also shot himself.

A narcotics detective was shot in the leg Thursday on Staten Island.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28
Texas teen abducted in Austin area found, Amber Alert canceled
Gregory Stanley was convicted of improper relationship between educator and student.
Ex-Temple High teacher sentenced for improper relationship with student in Brazos Valley
Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say

Latest News

File Graphic
Texas teen accused of firing into car driven by woman with 3 kids inside
File Graphic
Texas eviction filings among the nation’s highest as millions of rent relief dollars go unspent
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Mission, Texas
Court fight brews over constitutionality of Texas governor’s border arrests
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68